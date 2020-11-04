Greenleaf Trust Has $568,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

PRU opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.