Greenleaf Trust Has $568,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

