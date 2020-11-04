Greenleaf Trust Has $568,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 73.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,065.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,080.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,003.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $876.87.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $8,189,208. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

