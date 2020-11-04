Greenleaf Trust Has $645,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.04.

Shares of BIIB opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.08. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

