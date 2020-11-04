Greenleaf Trust Has $720,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cable One were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 6,406.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 26.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cable One by 173.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,794.95 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,805.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,812.71.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

