Greenleaf Trust Has $749,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 111.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,176,000 after acquiring an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $44,848,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

