Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

