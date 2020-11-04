Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEL opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

