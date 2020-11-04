Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,575,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

