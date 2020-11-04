Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 802,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 702.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

INFO stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

