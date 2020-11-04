Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

PHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

