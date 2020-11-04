Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,065.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $876.87. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,080.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,208. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.