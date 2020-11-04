Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.