Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

