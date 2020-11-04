Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

