Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $441,470.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,404. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

