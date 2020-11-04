Greenleaf Trust Purchases 20 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,623 shares of company stock worth $52,939,474. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,003.80 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $937.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.86.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $828.17.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.