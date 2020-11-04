Greenleaf Trust Purchases 202 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

