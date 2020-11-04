Greenleaf Trust Purchases 231 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

A stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,481 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

