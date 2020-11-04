Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,572 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 88.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

