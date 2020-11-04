Greenleaf Trust Purchases 339 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

