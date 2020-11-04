Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,607 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 54.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,879,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,765 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

