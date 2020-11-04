Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $277.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.40 and its 200 day moving average is $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

