Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

