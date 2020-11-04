Greenleaf Trust Sells 13,447 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

