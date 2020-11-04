Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,413 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

