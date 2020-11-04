Greenleaf Trust Sells 35 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.58.

LULU opened at $327.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

