Greenleaf Trust Sells 434 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

