Greenleaf Trust Sells 700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

