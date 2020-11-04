Greenleaf Trust Sells 700 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 41,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.