Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives $46.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several brokerages have commented on GO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $629,298.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,352 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,413 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

