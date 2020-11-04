GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. GTY Technology has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 87.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.08. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

