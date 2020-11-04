Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 13.87%.

Shares of GIFI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

