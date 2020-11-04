GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWPH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

