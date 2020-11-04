GW Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical volume of 1,418 call options.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of GWPH opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $141.98.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. GW Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

