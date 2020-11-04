Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HALO. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,041. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $365,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

