Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.