Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $32.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 106,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.