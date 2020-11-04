Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of HALO opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

