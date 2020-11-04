Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.70 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.51. 7,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,041. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -121.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

