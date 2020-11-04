Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average volume of 325 call options.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

