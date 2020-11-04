Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.50.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

