Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €165.00 ($194.12) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

Hannover Rück SE has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €142.50.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

