Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Harsco stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,506. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.