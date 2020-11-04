Hawthorn Resources Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HAW)

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.14.

In other news, insider Li Yijie acquired 120,788,101 shares of Hawthorn Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$16,910,334.14 ($12,078,810.10).

Hawthorn Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metal explorer in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Trouser Legs Mine gold project located to the east-north-east of Kalgoorlie and centred on the Pinjin Goldfield.

