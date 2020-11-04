HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) versus Selective Insurance Group (NYSE:SIGI) Head to Head Analysis

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HCI Group pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Selective Insurance Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

HCI Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and Selective Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $242.47 million 1.58 $26.58 million $2.57 18.67 Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.12 $271.62 million $4.40 12.11

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HCI Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group 8.27% 11.99% 2.61% Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HCI Group and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

HCI Group currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.65%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.55%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, marinas, waterfront property, retail shopping centres, office building, and vacant shopping centre for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

