Head-To-Head Analysis: Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) versus Plains GP (NASDAQ:PAGP)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Plains GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains GP pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Plains GP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55% Plains GP -1.57% 12.00% 5.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Plains GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.04 $160.00 million $3.08 2.64 Plains GP $33.67 billion 0.04 $331.00 million $1.96 3.43

Plains GP has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains GP has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Noble Midstream Partners and Plains GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Plains GP 0 4 7 0 2.64

Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Plains GP has a consensus price target of $11.22, suggesting a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Summary

Plains GP beats Noble Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and leased assets comprising 18,535 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 35 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; 825 trailers; 50 transport and storage barges; and 20 transport tugs. The Facilities segment engages in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 79 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 63 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; seven natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; eight fractionation plants; 30 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; six marine facilities; and 430 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in merchant-related activities, including purchase of crude oil, as well as NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; storage of NGL and natural gas; and resale and transport of crude oil and NGL. This segment owned 16 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 760 trucks and 900 trailers; and 8,000 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services, primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.