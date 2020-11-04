Head to Head Analysis: S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and SRAX (OTCMKTS:SRAX)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares S4 Capital and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A SRAX -313.46% -124.23% -76.48%

This table compares S4 Capital and SRAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $3.58 million 10.34 -$16.86 million N/A N/A

S4 Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of SRAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for S4 Capital and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 0 5 0 3.00 SRAX 0 0 1 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than S4 Capital.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. It provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels. It also offers SRAX IR, software as a service (Saas) that enables companies to understand their shareholder base through the tracking of holdings, the management of investor contact information, and identification of trends in the purchase and sale of issuer's securities; and BIGToken platform, a consumer data management platform where consumers rewarded for providing and verifying their data and completing activities within the platform. The company provides data management, audience optimization and recognition, multi-channel and omni channel media, and marketing services. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales team, as well as through industry specific events. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

