Head to Head Comparison: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & Zicix (NASDAQ:ZICX)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences 11.35% 1.83% 1.36% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Zicix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 18.21 $5.28 million ($0.81) -59.26 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Zicix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and Zicix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than Zicix.

Volatility & Risk

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Zicix on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

