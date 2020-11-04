Head-To-Head Comparison: Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) & Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

This table compares Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.71% 4.83% 3.09% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. and Land Securities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. $399.28 million 0.41 $36.56 million N/A N/A Land Securities Group $817.36 million 6.08 -$1.06 billion $0.62 10.81

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

Summary

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Land Securities Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, builds, and sells entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. The company also develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2019, it had a land bank of approximately 32.7 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping centers, unicenters, and minicenters. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK. We aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues Â- from diversity and community employment, to carbon reduction and climate resilience. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience.

Receive News & Ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consorcio ARA S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.